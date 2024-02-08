Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to plant 9,000 oak trees at a new woodland created in Wing have been confirmed by Forestry England.

Today (8 February), the nature body confirmed its plans to deliver 9,000 new trees at the recently-constructed Wing Wood.

British Airways has partnered with the public organisation to deliver the scheme.

Wing Wood Forestry England British Airways planting event

Wing Wood is a new 51-hectare woodland Forestry England is creating as a habitat for wildlife and a sustainable source of timber. British Airways is supporting the project via its Better World Community Fund.

Forestry England has planted more than 109,000 broadleaf and conifer trees at Wing Wood and will plant another 23,000 this year.

Forestry England has also started a fundraiser to expand the new wildflower meadow at Wing Wood, if successful the area will be just over half a hectare in size. The group is asking for help buying wildflower plants like yellow rattle, birdsfoot trefoil, bellflowers, columbine and knapweed.

work is ongoing to improve the new site in Wing

Later this year Forestry England will begin creating five new wildlife ponds, a community orchard and accessible paths at the recently launched site.

Bethany Cambridge, Forestry England head of woodland creation, said: “Wing Wood is one of many new woodlands Forestry England is creating across the country to tackle the climate emergency and the nature crisis we are facing, as well as providing beautiful, inspiring places for people to spend time in. Since the 1930s over 97 per cent of precious wildflower meadows have disappeared.

“By planting this meadow alongside the thousands of trees, we’re creating a biodiverse landscape which will provide many benefits including creating healthy soil, storing carbon and supporting wildlife to thrive. We’re delighted to be working with British Airways to expand what we’re doing at Wing Wood and look forward to seeing this new climate-resilient woodland mature in the years ahead. Partner support like this means we can do more in our woodland creation work, delivering health and wellbeing benefits for communities and supporting nature’s recovery.”