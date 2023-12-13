Bedfordshire residents 'empowered' to make a difference to climate change thanks to free online course
Free climate change training is being offered to residents in Bedfordshire.
Community and environment charity, Groundwork East, has put together an online course, introducing people to the science behind climate change, thanks to government funding.
It features sections on greenhouse gases and their relation to climate, how the climate is likely to change, and the effect this could have in the UK and other parts of the world as well as a collation of up-to-date information with links its to original sources.
Councillor Tracey Wye, who represents Sustainability and Climate Resilience at Central Bedfordshire Council, said the course would help empower the community to address one of ‘the most critical issues of today’.
She added: “Our Sustainability Plan, adopted in 2020, sets out a clear 'road map' of commitments and projects to work towards supporting Central Bedfordshire to be net zero by 2030. Increasing our understanding of the issues at stake plays a big part in helping us achieve that aim.”
Project lead Laura Ferrier said: “We often have conversations with people who feel helpless when it comes to tackling climate change. This training is a positive step focused on action and presented in an accessible way that cuts through the jargon. The short eModule course can be completed at home, work or college and is a great introduction to the issue.”
The online course is free for anyone living, working, or studying in the Central Bedfordshire area and can be booked online via Eventbrite.