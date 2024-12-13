Campaigners say Leighton Buzzard homes need to be well insulated with affordable heating bills

South Bedfordshire Friends of the Earth met with local MP Alex Mayer alongside Buzz Community Energy at The Refill Shop in Leighton Buzzard to talk about the importance of insulating the area's cold and heat-leaking homes as part of the national Friends of the Earth United for Warm Homes Campaign.

The campaign calls on the Government to take action to permanently reduce energy bills by rolling out a programme of insulating homes across the country. In Ms Mayer’s Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard constituency, 45% of households or 17,546 households are paying unnecessarily high energy costs because their homes are poorly insulated (ie rated at EPC "D" or below).

South Beds Friends of the Earth handed the MP over 100 postcards from residents asking for action by ministers to insulate homes and bring down energy bills.

Ken Barry, coordinator for South Bedfordshire Friends of the Earth, said: “It is great that the new government has taken action to support clean renewable energy by removing the ban on offshore wind and by nationalising the grid so that a significant increase in locally produced renewables can be managed and delivered, thereby creating cheaper electricity. However it is also very important that they insulate homes to reduce energy bills and greenhouse gas emissions and to help those most vulnerable.”

The MP said she would feed in the points raised by South Beds Friends of the Earth as the Government continues to roll out its ‘Warm Homes Plan’. She said: “South Bedfordshire Friends of the Earth are absolutely right - everybody in Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard constituency deserves to live in a home that is well insulated and where their bills are affordable.

“The Government’s Warm Homes Plan will upgrade millions of homes across the country, from retrofitting homes to rolling out solar and heat pumps. I understand ministers will be setting out more information about this soon so I will make sure to feed into these plans so we have the real, long-lasting solutions we need to keep homes warm, and bring bills down for good.”

In the meantime for those who are struggling with energy bills, South Beds Friends of the Earth are working with the local business ‘Safe and Healthy Homes’ to provide and install free thermal curtains which will reduce draughts and save energy bills for any local residents who are seeking help with their finances and bills with Leighton Linslade Citizens Advice.

They are also urging anyone struggling with bills and the cost of living to contact Leighton Linslade Citizens Advice as often there is a whole range of support, advice and benefits that people are unaware of.

As well as this Buzz Community Energy are offering training to local people to be energy champions to offer advice on energy efficiency and insulation – see https://buzzcommunityenergy.co.uk/participate – and Central Bedfordshire Council is offering free energy advice plans https://superhomes.org.uk/beds-herts.

In 2022, emissions from residential buildings accounted for 20% of greenhouse gas emissions in the UK. The Committee on Climate Change said that the UK will not meet its emissions targets without near complete decarbonisation of the housing stock.

Find out more information about the campaign at: https://www.unitedforwarmhomes.uk