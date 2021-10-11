Experts to give their views on climate change and its impact on Leighton Buzzard

Climate change and its impact on Leighton Buzzard will be discussed on Saturday (October 16) at a meeting chaired by the town's MP Andrew Selous.

Held at All Saints Church between 10.30am and 12.15pm, those present will hear from experts such as Chris Brierley (professor in Climate Science at UCL), Neil Witney (senior policy advisor to the Government Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy) and Paul De Zylva (senior analyst from Friends of the Earth England).

The meeting offers the chance to hear the science about the effect of climate change on Leighton Buzzard as well as for the rest of the world, what the UK government has done successfully to combat climate change and what it is planning to do, plus what more needs to happen.

Climate change (Getty)

The event has been organised by South Bedfordshire Friends of the Earth so residents can hear how the changes in climate are affecting us now and how our wildlife, our landscape and our climate will be affected in the future - will we have more flooding and droughts and will the look of our landscape change?

It will also look at the practical actions that the government will be taking over the next 10-15 years following PM Boris Johnson’s commitments to cut emissions by 61% on 2109 levels by 2035 and what more needs to happen.

Ken Barry, coordinator of South Bedfordshire Friends of the Earth said: “This meeting is a chance to hear from the experts about the science, what we can expect globally and locally in Leighton Buzzard, and to hear the practicalities of what the government's plans are to cut greenhouse gases in the UK, what needs to happen, and how we all can play a role in this.

"Many people are blaming China and India but the lifestyle of the average person in the UK in 2005 emitted about five times as much carbon as the lifestyle of the average person in China and India.

"The average person in India still only emits a third of the emissions of the average person in the UK. Tackling climate change in Leighton Buzzard could be very positive as it will mean many more trees, hedges and wildlife, locally produced energy, houses that are warmer in winter and cooler in summer, really good public transport, more good quality local food, clean air and many other benefits.”

At the end of the meeting there will be refreshments and a chance to talk to local environment groups. South Bedfordshire Friends of the Earth are requesting that people attending wear masks if possible to protect others.