What do you think should be the future of Leighton Linslade?

Town councillors are holding an early engagement event about the future of the area in the first two weeks of February, to consider a possible neighbourhood plan for the parish.

This event is a starting point for discussion about Leighton Linslade’s possible future, and how it might develop over the next 20 years.

Leighton Linslade Town Council want your views - Photo Aleksandra Warchol

A council spokesman said: “The public engagement events are an open opportunity to have your say about how we shape the future of our community. We need your answers to questions including: What do you value most about Leighton Linslade? What would you like to see protected, enhanced or changed? What are your views on housing, heritage, climate change and community facilities?”

The survey opens on February 1 at www.leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk. The survey is just 18 questions but this is key information to help decide the way forward.

You can also view a static display and submit a paper feedback form in person at either the White House, Hockliffe Street or at the Leighton Buzzard Library, Lake Street during opening hours.

