The bagged green waste collection service in Central Bedfordshire should not be scrapped a Leighton Buzzard councillor has urged.

At last week’s Central Beds Council meeting, Councillor Emma Holland-Lindsay raised concerns about the council’s decision to scrap the service.

The council introduced charges from this month for its green waste collection. The move was opposed by Liberal Democrats. They say residents in homes that are not suitable for wheelie bins could previously have all their waste, including garden waste, collected in bags – but that service has been scrapped.

Garden waste bags have now been dropped by the council