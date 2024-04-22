Leighton Buzzard councillor in plea to keep garden waste bags
The bagged green waste collection service in Central Bedfordshire should not be scrapped a Leighton Buzzard councillor has urged.
At last week’s Central Beds Council meeting, Councillor Emma Holland-Lindsay raised concerns about the council’s decision to scrap the service.
The council introduced charges from this month for its green waste collection. The move was opposed by Liberal Democrats. They say residents in homes that are not suitable for wheelie bins could previously have all their waste, including garden waste, collected in bags – but that service has been scrapped.
Cllr Holland-Lindsay said: “Some residents have for many years had their waste collected in bags because they simply don’t have space for wheelie bins. By scrapping the garden waste bags service the council could well make it impossible for these residents to recycle their green waste at all. The council should urgently rethink this backwards decision so that all our residents can play their part in recycling.”