Leighton-Linslade and Heath and Reach parks celebrated in 2024 National Green Flag Awards
Two Leighton-Linslade parks, Linslade Wood and Tiddenfoot Waterside Park, received the Green Flag Community award, along with Flitton Moor and Studham Common.
Meanwhile, Heath and Reach's Rushmere Country Park, as well as Houghton Hall Park, have proudly received the prestigious Green Flag award, an internationally acclaimed hallmark of quality.
Councillor Mark Smith, Deputy Leader of Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “This is a tremendous achievement, and I want to express my gratitude to all our staff and dedicated volunteers who tirelessly invest their time and effort to make our local parks and open spaces enjoyable for everyone.
“Our parks and green spaces are vital for our physical and mental well-being, offering perfect spots to connect with nature, exercise, and spend quality time with family and friends. By attaining Green Flag status in so many of our green spaces, we hope to inspire even more people to explore and appreciate these wonderful environments."
The council has events planned in its parks and countryside sites, in time for school summer holidays – find out more here.
Meanwhile, Street Tag, a family-friendly game accessible through a free smartphone app, is still running in the council’s parks. By making physical activity into a game, Street Tag rewards walking, running and cycling with points (tags). It’s suitable for all ages and can be enjoyed individually and in teams. Schools, groups and individuals can compete to hit the top of the leader board and win prizes.
