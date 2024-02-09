News you can trust since 1861
New solar panel project approved at business park near Wing

Only one person objected to the scheme
By Charlie Smith, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 9th Feb 2024, 09:37 GMT
Updated 9th Feb 2024, 10:36 GMT
A plan to install 700 solar panels in the Buckinghamshire countryside has been approved by Bucks Council.

The renewable energy technology will be mounted in the ground of a paddock at Liscombe Business Park in between Soulbury and Wing.

Applicant John Hawkins said the temporary panels would provide “clean energy” to the business park and reduce the annual consumption of electricity derived from fossil fuels.

Solar panel photo used for illustrative purposesSolar panel photo used for illustrative purposes
His application claimed the panels would reduce Co2 emissions by more than 74,000 tonnes per year.

The plans, supported by Soulbury Parish Council, only received one objection, which said the panels should be mounted on roofs instead of “changing the landscape”.

The objector referred to nearby “historic parkland” around Liscombe Park House and Chapel, both of which are Grade II listed.

The council’s approval of the site came with attached conditions, including that the panels must not stand more than 2.5m above ground level.

In addition, the panels must be removed, and the land restored to its previous state at the end of the 30-year period from the date of grid connection.

The council describes Liscombe Business Park as a “self-contained planning unit” of several buildings, including a health club, sports facilities, and different business units, with a neighbouring equestrian centre.

