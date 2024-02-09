Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A plan to install 700 solar panels in the Buckinghamshire countryside has been approved by Bucks Council.

The renewable energy technology will be mounted in the ground of a paddock at Liscombe Business Park in between Soulbury and Wing.

Applicant John Hawkins said the temporary panels would provide “clean energy” to the business park and reduce the annual consumption of electricity derived from fossil fuels.

His application claimed the panels would reduce Co2 emissions by more than 74,000 tonnes per year.

The plans, supported by Soulbury Parish Council, only received one objection, which said the panels should be mounted on roofs instead of “changing the landscape”.

The objector referred to nearby “historic parkland” around Liscombe Park House and Chapel, both of which are Grade II listed.

The council’s approval of the site came with attached conditions, including that the panels must not stand more than 2.5m above ground level.

In addition, the panels must be removed, and the land restored to its previous state at the end of the 30-year period from the date of grid connection.