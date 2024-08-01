Parish awarded five Green Flags for open spaces

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Town Council is delighted to announce that Leighton-Linslade has retained its five Green Flag awards for high quality and well managed parks and green spaces.

The news that all five sites (Parson’s Close Recreation Ground, Pages Park, Linslade Recreation Ground, Linslade Memorial Playing Field and Garden of Remembrance and the Vandyke Road Cemetery) have retained this international accreditation is testament to the hard work and dedication of the teams of Council employees, volunteers and residents who care for the spaces so that everyone can enjoy them.

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award Scheme Manager, Paul Todd MBE, said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in Leighton-Linslade on achieving five Green Flag Awards. We know that staff and volunteers work tirelessly to ensure that it maintains the high standards of the Green Flag Award, everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement. It is important that our free to use spaces are maintained to the Green Flag Award standard, making them accessible for all members of the community while ensuring the environment is protected.”

Five Green Flags for Leighton-Linslade

Town Mayor, Councillor David Bligh, said “I am delighted that we have retained these prestigious awards, but am not surprised as I know how much hard work goes into their management and maintenance every single day. I would like to thank the Grounds team for all their hard work, as well as the many volunteers who help maintain these beautiful open spaces. In particular, the community gardens and wildflower gardens make a real difference and I know they are much enjoyed by so many residents”.

The 2024 flags will be installed in each site soon.

To find out more about the parks, play areas, open spaces and sports facilities managed by the Town Council, please visit out website at: www.leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk