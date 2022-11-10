Protest at Luton Airport challenges 'climate destroying' private jet flights

Extinction Rebellion activists held a "peaceful" protest at Luton Airport this morning to challenge “climate destroying, jet-setting lifestyles”.

Campaigners gathered at the Harrods Aviation private jet terminal on President Way, blocking its vehicle entrance. It is reported that there were around eight or nine activists and that the demonstration lasted for two hours.

A source told Luton News: "It was all very peaceful. I think they had banners and were letting people through. The police were there as well. It was all very low key, and the protestors had moved on by 10am."

Extinction Rebellion at Harrods Aviation, Luton Airport. Image: Extinction Rebellion St Albans.

An Extinction Rebellion (XR) spokesman, said: "This is a cross-continent, co-ordinated, non-violent action, which involves hundreds of activists from XR and Scientist Rebellion, in nearly dozen countries, and is part of a bold new international campaign dubbed 'Make Them Pay'."

The protestors are calling on world leaders gathering this week at Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt, for the UN's 27th annual climate change conference (COP27), to take action to end the use of private jets.

The spokesman added: "They are five to 14 times more polluting per passenger than commercial planes and 50 times more polluting than trains. We are also demanding a tax on those who fly frequently to cut emissions and help raise funds to pay for the loss and damage caused by climate breakdown.

"The campaign is targeting the climate destroying, jet-setting life-styles of billionaires and multi-millionaires which are exacerbating climate breakdown and condemning the global majority to a lifetime of poverty. Research has shown that just one per cent of the global population produces over a half of total aviation emissions while 80 per cent of the global population have never actually stepped foot onboard an aircraft."

Extinction Rebellion are calling for flights via private jets to be banned. Image: Extinction Rebellion St Albans.

The protests also seek to highlight a proposal made by the Least Developed Countries Group - which represents the most climate-vulnerable countries at COP27 - for a global aviation tax to fund climate finance, address loss and damage, and adaptation in their countries.

Explaining the group’s actions, one of the protestors, Sue Hampton of Berkhamsted, said: “It is appalling to think that private jet flights are increasing year on year.”