Leighton Buzzard's motorists will have 13 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 8pm November 6 2023 to 6am March 16 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Sandhouse Lane to Eastern Way traffic signals and 40mph speed restriction for S278 works on behalf of Road traffic Solutions.

• A1081, from 10pm October 2 2023 to 5am March 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 13 - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 5am March 2 2024 to 11.59pm January 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11A - lane closure and narrow lanes for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 10pm November 1 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5, from 8pm March 11 to 6am March 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Milton Keynes to Flamstead - lane closures for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm March 11 to 5am March 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 10 to junction 9 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 10pm March 12 to 5am March 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 11A - carriageway closure between exit and entry slip roads, lane closure and diversion rotue for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, from 10pm March 13 to 5am March 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 10 - entry slip road closure, ring management and diversion route for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, from 10pm March 15 to 5am March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 9 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm March 18 to 11.59pm March 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, junction with Tebworth Road - traffic signals for S278 works on behalf of Highways UK.

• A5, from 9pm March 18 to 5am March 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Watling Street to M1, junction 11A - lane closures due to litter clearance works on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm March 21 to 6am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, junction with Eastern Way - traffic signals for maintenance works on behalf of Anglian Water.