Fire crews called to deliberate blaze in disused Leighton Buzzard postal building

By The Newsroom
Published 9th Aug 2024, 12:54 BST
Firefighters tackled a deliberate fire in a disused postal sorting building in Leighton Buzzard.

Crews from Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable were called to the blaze in the Church Square building shortly after 3pm on Thursday.

Firefighters extinguished the fire using a hose and ensured it was fully out with a thermal imaging camera.

The cause of the fire was confirmed as deliberate.

The Observer has contacted police for more information.

