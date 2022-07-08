Fire crews tackle scrap metal blaze in Totternhoe

Fire crews were called to a scrap metal yard in Totternhoe last night – where around 60 tonnes of scrap vehicles were ablaze.

Two fire appliances from Dunstable were joined by a water carrier from Toddington and an aerial platform from Luton.

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crews “worked quickly to extinguish the flames, containing water run-off in interceptor tanks.”

Fire crews tackle the scrap metal blaze

They were later relieved by firefighters from Stopsley and Luton.