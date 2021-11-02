Firefighters called after car overturns into a ditch in Aylesbury Vale village
Nobody was trapped in the incident on Monday night
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 3:07 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 3:08 pm
Firefighters were called out after a car overturned into a ditch in Mursley
A fire engine and crew from West Ashland attended the call at 9.05pm on Monday, November 1.
The overturned car was in a ditch in Main Street, Mursley, at the junction with Swanbourne Road
A man and woman had got out of the car before they arrived.
The firefighters made the car safe.