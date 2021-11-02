Firefighters called after car overturns into a ditch in Aylesbury Vale village

Nobody was trapped in the incident on Monday night

By Hannah Richardson
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 3:07 pm
Firefighters were called out after a car overturned into a ditch in Mursley

A fire engine and crew from West Ashland attended the call at 9.05pm on Monday, November 1.

The overturned car was in a ditch in Main Street, Mursley, at the junction with Swanbourne Road

Bucks Fire & Rescue

A man and woman had got out of the car before they arrived.

The firefighters made the car safe.

Aylesbury Vale