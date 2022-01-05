Firefighters cut injured person free after car crashes into electricity pylon near Leighton Buzzard

A person needed cutting free from a car after the vehicle collided with an electricity pylon on the B488 in the hamlet of Horton, near Leighton Buzzard.

The incident happened shortly after midnight this morning (Wednesday, January 5), with two fire crews from Bedfordshire attending the scene.

The firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment, and casualty manual handling gear to release the injured person, who was passed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service. A second person released themselves from the vehicle.

Horton. (Google)

A road closure was put in place while the crews worked at the scene.