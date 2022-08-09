Firefighters from across Central Beds douse blazing field in Totternhoe

Firefighters from across Central Bedfordshire rushed to the scene of a large field fire in Totternhoe on Friday (August 5), as unbaled straw went up in flames.

By Jo Robinson
Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 3:14 pm

Crews from Dunstable, Leighton Buzzard, Luton, Sandy, and Toddington descended upon Green Lane to tackle the blaze, which covered an area of 500m x 400m.

Farm machinery was even used to douse the inferno.

A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "We were called out on Friday, August 5, at 3.56pm to a large field fire on Green Lane, Totternhoe.

The field fire in Totternhoe. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

"The fire involved stubble and unbaled straw measuring about 500m x 400m.

"There were appliances from Dunstable and Luton, a rural water tender from Toddington, a multi role vehicle from Sandy, and the Incident Command Unit from Leighton Buzzard.

"Crews extinguished the fire using one hose reel, high pressure lance, beaters and farm machinery."

The field fire in Totternhoe. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.
The aftermath. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.