Firefighters tackle blaze at Chinese takeaway in Leighton Buzzard
Luckily no one was hurt
By Jo Robinson
15 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 5:47pm
Firefighters tackled a blaze at a Chinese takeaway in Leighton Buzzard yesterday morning (January 22).
Crews were called to the fire at 9.47am in Sky 8 Chinese takeaway, Bridge Street.
No one was injured but the kitchen was damaged by fire and smoke. Two fire engines were sent, one from Leighton Buzzard, and one from Dunstable.