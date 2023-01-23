News you can trust since 1861
Firefighters tackle blaze at Chinese takeaway in Leighton Buzzard

Luckily no one was hurt

By Jo Robinson
15 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 5:47pm

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a Chinese takeaway in Leighton Buzzard yesterday morning (January 22).

Crews were called to the fire at 9.47am in Sky 8 Chinese takeaway, Bridge Street.

No one was injured but the kitchen was damaged by fire and smoke. Two fire engines were sent, one from Leighton Buzzard, and one from Dunstable.

