Firefighters tackle huge blaze near Woburn Sands and stop it spreading

The emergency services were alerted just after 10pm last night (May 26) and descended on Paddocks Lane, Woburn Sands.

Posting on Facebook, Woburn Community Fire Station stated: "Woburn's crew were mobilised just across the border to assist their Buckinghamshire colleagues a large fire between Woburn Sands and Bow Brickhill.

"The crews worked quickly to stop the fire spreading to a line of conifers and a number of vehicles and successfully controlled it from spreading any further."

Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue service.

A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "Last night (May 26), just after 10pm, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a large fire on Paddocks Lane, Woburn Sands.

"This was a fire in the open measuring 20x20 metres and was attended by one fire appliance from Woburn Fire Station and one water carrier from Toddington Fire Station. Crews worked quickly to extinguish the flames using two main water jets."