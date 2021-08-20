Firefighters tackle Leighton Buzzard kitchen blaze 'started by toaster'

Leighton Buzzard firefighters battled a kitchen blaze this morning after an electrical appliance is believed to have caught light.

Crews were called to a house on the Theedway estate this morning at 8.50am to tackle a fire thought to be started by a toaster.

It is understood that no-one at the scene was harmed.

Photo: BFRS.

A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue spokesman, said: "One fire engine from Leighton Buzzard and one from Dunstable attended a fire in a kitchen off of Theedway this morning at around 8.50am

"Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hosereel to extinguish the fire believed to be started by a toaster. We then used our positive pressure ventilation fan to clear the remaining smoke from the property.

"The chances of a fire are small, but it's always a good idea to switch off electical appliances at the wall when not in use."