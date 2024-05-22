Flood warning issued for River Ouzel in Leighton Buzzard following heavy rainfall

By Jo Robinson
Published 22nd May 2024, 12:23 BST
Updated 22nd May 2024, 12:32 BST
Walkers standing next to the River Ouzel when it overflowed in January. Photo: Phil WoodWalkers standing next to the River Ouzel when it overflowed in January. Photo: Phil Wood
Walkers standing next to the River Ouzel when it overflowed in January. Photo: Phil Wood
A flood warning has been issued for Leighton Buzzard, as residents are advised to "be prepared".

The Environment Agency has issued the alert today (May 22) following heavy rainfall overnight.

A spokesman said: "Areas most at risk are those around the River Ouzel from Leighton Buzzard to Willen, including Clipstone Brook and Water Eaton Brook. Further showery rainfall is expected over the next 12 hours which will keep river levels high, and could also lead to some surface water problems.

"Take care on riverside roads and footpaths, and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger. We are monitoring the situation and are not expecting it to escalate. We will update this message by 6pm today.”

The flood alert is in force for the River Ouzel in Central Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes.

