Four weeks of great music begins Friday as Oxjam Leighton Buzzard kicks off

Leighton Linslade’s tenth Oxjam festival begins on Friday with over four weeks of great live music to enjoy.

“We hope the people of Leighton Buzzard will come along, have fun and give generously to help combat poverty and suffering across the world,” Edmund Flach, one of the planning team, told the LBO.

CG3, Oxjam 2018 _7vZ4Szqy6ekS-WKtPdc

“There are musical events to meet a wide range of tastes, and also for those who like to dance, play instruments and get behind the mic!”

The festival kicks-off with a brilliant launch concert on Friday, March 2. You can enjoy three top-class blues, rock and pop covers bands, Red Diamond, Out of the Blue, and Alchemy, at the Brooklands Social Club, Garden Leys, from 8pm (bar opens 7pm).

Tickets cost £5 (£7 on the door) and are available online from www.skiddle.com.

If you prefer folk music, you might want to check out the ‘Friday Fiddlers’ session on the same evening, venue TBC. It starts at 8:30pm, and you will hear English, Irish, Scottish, Cajun and American. Entry is free, with a collection for Oxjam.

On Saturday March 3, Carnaby Street will be at the Conservative Club, High Street, entertaining you with classic songs by The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Kinks and many more, plus some Glam Rock from the early 70s. The concert will start at 9pm, and you can find more details at www.carnaby-street.co.uk.

Also, don’t forget the launch of the Oxjam Leighton Buzzard 2018 CD at Black Circle Records, Hockliffe Street, between 12.30pm and 4pm. This will be a chance to pick up your copy of the all-new CD and hear live music from some of the artists featured.

On Sunday, March 4, CG3 and Aspect will be offering an afternoon of popular jazz at The Black Lion, High Street, starting at 3pm. For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/cgthree. Later that day, the Linsdale Singers will be performing ‘Concert & Cakes – Choral Music for Lent’ at the Sacred Heart Church, Beaudesert. The concert will begin at 4pm, and tea and cakes will be served at 5pm. Tickets £6 with profits going to the church, and there will be a separate collection for Oxjam. For more information, visit: www.linsdale.org.uk.

Check www.oxjamleightonbuzzard.org.uk and the Facebook page for more details.