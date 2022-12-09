Freddie & Friends Community Hub offers a warm space in Leighton Buzzard
Freddie & Friends CIC was founded by Katie and Jo in 2017, creating inclusive opportunities for our additional needs community. They are a non-profit organisation.
Since 2021 they have been running a community hub at Pages Park Pavilion with the help of a team of volunteers.
Although Freddie and his friends have special needs and disabilities at the heart of everything we do, our Hub is much more than that. We offer an inclusive space for the whole community. During term time we offer a soft play toddler session on Tuesdays 10am-1.30pm. Wednesdays 10am-1.30pm is the special needs and disabilities session where parents and carers can come with or without their child.
For more information email [email protected].