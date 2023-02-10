Friends of Linslade Woods to plant 1,000 tree saplings - and need your help
The Friends of Linslade Woods are organising a tree planting day on Thursday, February 16 from 10am to 3pm and are appealing for volunteers to come along and help.
Central Bedfordshire Council have provided 1,000 tree saplings which include Hazel, Buckthorn, Crab Apple, Blackthorn and Gelder Rose for planting along the edge of the bridleway which runs through the Woods.
Ken Barry, of the Friends of Linslade Woods, said: "If you enjoy being in the Woods, if you like trees, if you want to be in the frontline in the battle against climate chaos then please get in touch and come along and help on the day.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Trees offer hope for the future, they are a natural defence against climate chaos as well as making the planet a happier, healthier place for everyone.
"This is an ideal opportunity to contribute to the future of the Woods."
If you are interested in helping or want more information please contact Gary Peach of the Greensand Trust on 01525 237760 or email [email protected]. People of all ages are welcome but children under 16 must be accompanied by adults.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The meeting place will be at the Soulbury Road entrance to the Woods and volunteers are asked to bring a spade if possible.