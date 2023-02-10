Friends of Linslade Woods to plant 1,000 tree saplings - and need your help

Central Bedfordshire Council have provided 1,000 tree saplings which include Hazel, Buckthorn, Crab Apple, Blackthorn and Gelder Rose for planting along the edge of the bridleway which runs through the Woods.

Ken Barry, of the Friends of Linslade Woods, said: "If you enjoy being in the Woods, if you like trees, if you want to be in the frontline in the battle against climate chaos then please get in touch and come along and help on the day.

"Trees offer hope for the future, they are a natural defence against climate chaos as well as making the planet a happier, healthier place for everyone.

Linslade Woods

"This is an ideal opportunity to contribute to the future of the Woods."

If you are interested in helping or want more information please contact Gary Peach of the Greensand Trust on 01525 237760 or email [email protected]. People of all ages are welcome but children under 16 must be accompanied by adults.

