Fun for all the family as Kite and Motoring Festival take off in Bedford

Bedford International Kite Festival returns to Russell Park next month.

For the first time, this popular well-established event will be joined by the inaugural Bedford Festival of Motoring.

MBTC kite festival 1

This year will also see ‘Party in the Park’ on Saturday evening, hosted by the team behind the dance stage at 2018 River

Festival.

The Kite Festival, partnered with Eagle Brewery and Gristwood & Toms. will bring kites of all sizes and colours, and from all around the world back in the skies above Russell Park, while in the Park itself there will be plenty to do for the whole family with inflatables, traditional funfair, bars, food and the craft marquee to explore.

For the first time visitors will be able to take part on the river with come and try it activities by Canoe Trail.

The Festival of Motoring will see veteran and classic cars, modern classics, supercars, sports cars,

dragsters and hot rods, off road vehicles, classic racing cars, commercial, military, public transport, iconic vehicles and quite a lot more.

The inaugural Bedford Festival of Motoring is being brought to the town by Bedford Borough Council in partnership with Adrian Grubb of Events with

Panache, sponsored by Motorvogue. Adrian has previously been involved with the successful launch and management of the Stratford-upon-Avon

Festival of Motoring.

Mayor Dave Hodgson said: “The Kite Festival has long been a very popular event in the local calendar, and we’re delighted to be making it bigger and

even better. This year’s Festival of Motoring and Party in the Park will both bring something completely new to this fantastic weekend.

“Bedford is a town of events, and the Kite and Motoring Festivals are set to attract people from near and far to a brilliant, free weekend of fun.”

The festival weekend will be held on June 1 & 2.

For further information, visit www.bedford.gov.uk/kitefestival &

www.bedfordfestivalofmotoring.com