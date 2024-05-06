Girls take centre stage at Leighton Buzzard Rugby Club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Love Rugby camps are part of the RFU’s Love Rugby campaign that is designed to promote and support girls’ rugby. England Rugby wants girls to have the belief and confidence that rugby is for them, and the Love Rugby campaign is designed to help clubs show the passion, energy and fun that girls experience when playing rugby with their friends.

With England’s Red Roses currently positioned as the number one ranked side in the world, and with a home World Cup being hosted in this country next year, there is huge excitement and increased interest around women’s rugby union at present. Leighton Buzzard Rugby Club is capitalising on the momentum by running Love Rugby camps and summer rugby activity.

Leighton Buzzard Rugby Club will run a Love Rugby camp on Saturday 25th May from 1pm to 3pm and then will have four further summer rugby sessions on 8th June, 22nd June, 6th July and 20th July. Girls of all abilities are encouraged to attend, and gain from the benefits the sport brings to physical and mental health.

With World Rugby stating that the women’s game is the single biggest opportunity to grow the sport globally, the Love Rugby campaign was launched in 2023 to support more girls to play rugby than ever before.

The women’s game in England is already flourishing from the grassroots level through to the elite; the Red Roses are currently ranked the number one team in the world, while the participation number for women and girls have risen to over 40,000. With England hosting Rugby World Cup 2025, the aim is to reach 100k registered female players by 2027.

England’s most-capped player Sarah Hunter said, “There is a huge opportunity to engage and grow the girls’ game, especially as we lead up to hosting Rugby World Cup 2025. I love the Love Rugby campaign and am excited to see more girls giving rugby a go, whether that be at school, college or their local club.”

Jade Wheeler Leighton Buzzard Rugby Clubs Director of Womens Rugby, said: “Love Rugby camps are a fun way for girls to play rugby over summer. They are suitable for complete newbies to rugby or more experienced players. Rugby is so beneficial to mental and physical health and I would strongly encourage girls to give it a go and join us this summer.”