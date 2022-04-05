Grieving partner calls for safety action on Leighton Buzzard southern bypass

Brandan with Charlie and son Elijah

Brandan Moriarty was just seven minutes from home when he was involved in a three-car collision on the A4146 between the Grovebury Road and Billington Road roundabouts on March 8.

Now his partner Charlie Brown is calling for road safety measures to slow down traffic.

Brandan, aged 26, was an experienced HGV and coach driver who had just set up his own business fitting bathrooms. He was returning to Charlie and their two-year-old son Elijah at their home in Wing when the incident happened.

Flowers left at the scene of the incident

Paying tribute, Charlie, aged 22, said: “He was such a bubbly person, always smiling. He put everyone first, he was one of the good ones.

"It’s so heartbreaking that he was just seven minutes from home when it happened.

"He was a brilliant dad, the best dad ever. He was constantly putting me and Elijah before him.

"He kissed me goodbye every morning and said he loved me, and he did that on the day he died. I’m so glad he did that.

Brandon and Charlie, and right, flowers left at the scene

"That stretch of road used to terrify me before, now I can’t even go down there, I just feel ill.”

Charlie, who has been with Brandan for five years, said when she and her father were going to lay flowers at the scene she was horrified at traffic flashing them to try to get them out of the way.

“There have been five accidents in total on this road in the past three weeks. It is a very dangerous road, people are saying they avoid it.

"It needs metal barriers all the way through the middle, it just encourages people to go too fast.

“I’ll never get my beautiful partner back but we can get this road changed, it may save so many lives.”

A petition calling for more safety measures has already reached more than 3,300 signatures.

It states: “As we are all aware a concerning percentage of drivers use these roads as a drag circuit.

“In addition to this, the flooding on the A505 is also extremely dangerous and something needs to be done regarding this also.

“How many more horrific accidents, lives to be taken and families to be broken will it take for anyone to listen?”

Central Bedfordshire and Leighton-Linslade Town Councillors Amanda Dodwell, Ray Berry, and David Bowater in an earlier statement: “Over the past few weeks we have seen a number of accidents on the Leighton Buzzard southern bypass – including, sadly, one fatality.

“When the road was built, it was wider than a normal single carriageway road, but was not a dual carriageway.

“This has created an unofficial ‘third lane’ in the middle, used by traffic travelling in both directions for over taking.

“Unfortunately, we see some drivers overtaking long streams of traffic at high speed, almost driving into the oncoming traffic.

“Action must be taken to improve safety.”

Brandan’s funeral is being held on April 6 at Hitchin crematorium.

A motorist involved in the collision is currently assisting with police enquiries and anyone with information is asked to contact police via www.beds.police.uk/ro/report or by calling 101 and quoting Operation Lillibet.