'I'm ready for the next opponent' claims Leighton Buzzard-based MMA World Champion
Sam Creasey, the Leighton Buzzard-based MMA World Champion, has declared that he is now 'ready for his next opponent' after defeating Aaron Aby to claim the OKTAGON MMA Flyweight World Championship.
Creasey, who is also a former Cage Warriors World Champion, defeated Aby in Birmingham by winning every round on all of the judges' scorecards.
But not content on solely becoming OKTAGON MMA’s first English champion and a two-promotion world champion, Cresey is looking to the future.
“The belt is a wonderful thing, and now I expect the best guys in Europe looking to take this off me," Creasey admitted. "My challenge is to keep this around my waist and prove yet again that I am a world-class athlete.
“I won in a dominant performance, but there are still improvements I need to make and I’m ready for the next opponent.”
OKTAGON MMA are continuing their UK expansion, having now had three successful shows since November 2023.
On their UK plans moving forward, OKTAGON MMA co-owner Pavol Neruda commented: “Our expansion plans in the UK are big, and we want to help grow the sport in the region.
"To be able to give these fighters the chance to showcase their skills in front of a massive audience in Europe is our goal, and we can’t wait for another great night of fighting in Brno.”
