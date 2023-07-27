Leighton Buzzard and Linslade Open Gardens raises more than £2,000 for charity

An open gardens event in Leighton Buzzard and Linslade has raised more than £2,000 for charity.

A total of £2,024.50p will be equally split between Spectrum Community Arts and East Anglian Air Ambulance.

A spokesman for the event said: “A very special thank you must go to the homeowners who generously allowed members of the public access to their private gardens. A huge thank you to all the visitors who purchased garden entry programmes, enjoyed afternoon teas, ice creams, Pimms and bought a few plants to help us raise an incredible amount of money for two worthy charities.

Visitors enjoying an open garden

”Thank you to our sponsor, Marcus Feinhols of Fine Homes Property Ltd, who kindly covered the cost of the event programmes and publicity. Thanks also to Leighton-Linslade Town Council for its continued support under the Leighton-Linslade in Bloom initiative. We also appreciated the donation of plants from Darren, Market Trader and Phil at Selections Pet & Garden Store as point of sale for event programmes. Finally, I would also like to acknowledge the wonderful support of our small group of volunteers who helped plan, organise and run this annual event.“