Leighton Buzzard and Luton victims of Central Bedfordshire crash died at the scene, coroner hears

Two passengers were killed when their car hit a tree along Toddington Road, near Tebworth, an inquest opened into their deaths heard today (Wednesday).

Both Ellie Ogden-Hooper, aged 19 from Leighton Buzzard, and Reece Tony White, aged 23 from Luton, died at the scene of the incident at 3.20pm on January 18.

Bedfordshire Coroner Emma Whiting heard that for reasons yet to be established the vehicle, a Black Vauxhall Corsa, lost control, colliding with a tree on the offside before crossing back across the carriageway and finishing on the nearside grass verge.

Toddington Road, near Tebworth (Google), plus victims Reece White and Ellie Ogden-Hooper

Ellie, who was thrown from the vehicle during the collision, and Reece, who was in the rear of the car, both sustained fatal injuries.

Paying tribute following the incident Ellie’s family said: “The loss of our beautiful Ellie is Heaven’s gain. We are so grateful for the time we had with her.

“Words cannot express the sadness of not being able to spend just one more minute with her. Love you Ellie.”

Reece’s family said: “We are devastated at the loss of Reece. He was a much-loved son, brother and grandson.

“He made an impression on everyone he met and leaves a hole in the family that will never be filled. He will be missed forever.”

Jordan White, 19, of Wallis Drive, Leighton Buzzard, has been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, two counts of causing death while uninsured to drive and two counts of causing death without a valid licence.

He was also charged with failing to stop at the scene of the incident.