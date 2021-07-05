Leighton Buzzard builders' merchant team up with Frank Bruno Foundation to combat mental health

Leighton Buzzard-based builders’ merchant Buttle’s has agreed its first charity partnership after teaming up with the Frank Bruno Foundation.

The Foundation was launched by the British boxing legend, from Billington, earlier this year to provide a safe environment for young people aged 13 and above to improve their mental wellbeing and support their recovery from mental ill health.

Buttle’s of Grovebury Road, which also has branches in St Albans, Enfield and Kentish Town, has become the Foundation’s first official corporate sponsor, and they are keen to raise awareness of the issues the Foundation is tackling across the building and construction sector.

Buttle’s Managing Director Ian Church, Frank Bruno, and Buttle’s Commercial Manager Hannah Brunton. CREDIT: Kirsty Edmonds

Ian Church, managing director at Buttle’s, said: “Frank is a national treasure, and we are proud to be able to support the wonderful work his Foundation is undertaking. As a family-owned business that upholds those values, we feel the Foundation is a perfect fit for us, our customers, supply chain and employees. Mental health can affect anyone, and it’s widely recognised that the construction industry isn’t without its own challenges on this issue.

Commercial manager, Hannah Brunton, added: “Mental health has been a taboo subject to too long, not least in the building and construction trade. But that stigma is being eroded and we want to help break down further barriers.”

The Frank Bruno Foundation delivers a round by tound 12-week wellbeing and non-contact boxing programme which is complemented by a need-led wraparound support service. It has been developed for anyone aged 13 and above with a considered early assessment-led from the age of 10.

Building self-esteem, confidence, resilience, and discipline are key ambitions the foundation sets out to achieve with programme participants, while also raising public awareness of mental ill health.

Frank Bruno Foundation Chief Executive Nick Smith, Buttle’s Managing Director Ian Church, Frank Bruno, Buttle’s Commercial Manager Hannah Brunton, and Frank Bruno Foundation Chief Operations Officer Brandon Eldred. CREDIT: Kirsty Edmonds

Frank Bruno Foundation chief executive, Nick Smith said: “Based on Frank’s name and reputation, we have to have people on board who are morally and ethically aligned to our Foundation goals.

“We have had a great deal of corporate support with the construction and development of this site but Buttle’s are one of the very first to come and speak to us since we have been open. The enthusiasm we have had from Ian, Hannah and the entire Buttle’s team since day one has been absolutely captivating.”

Although Bruno won the WBC Heavyweight title in 1995 and scored 38 knockouts in 40 wins, he faced challenges both inside and outside the ring, which ignited his passion for giving something back to the community.

Frank said: “Exercise is great and helps to get the endorphins going around your body. Mental health can be likened to a boiling kettle. The more the kettle boils, and builds up, it bubbles over. If you can avoid filling the kettle too much and keep it to a certain level, you will hopefully be alright.

Buttle’s Managing Director Ian Church, Lucy Bayes, and Buttle’s Commercial Manager Hannah Brunton. CREDIT: Kirsty Edmonds

“Everyone’s been through some form of anxiety, depression, relationship break up or some stress in their life, and their way of dealing with it is important. That’s why we have brought in boxing and 12 rounds of good boxing – we’re not here to belittle anybody, but to give them confidence and leave a session feeling good about themselves.

Nick added: “Mental health doesn’t distinguish people by age. We have groups from age 13 upwards and it gives us an opportunity to harness the mental health problems with which they identify.

“Rather than leading into gang culture and drugs and other misdemeanours that they could go into, boxing has a massive appeal for males and females. The course we offer might be the only time these youngsters are given instruction which they follow in their whole life. They will carry that with them outside the ring and into society and it will make them stronger.”

Lucy Bayes, 19, has benefitted enormously from the Foundation’s help since being accepted onto the programme. She said: “The Foundation’s course covers loads of different topics about mental health, fitness, and nutrition and it is really helpful for a lot of people. I struggled with mental health for several years - I’ve been hospitalised in the past and really struggled without much support from community teams. Having a place where you can come that actually helps you is brilliant.

“What Frank is doing is amazing. He is raising awareness for mental health which is a massive thing, and we need more people to learn from his example.”

Through the partnership, the Buttle’s team will explore fundraising opportunities to help develop the opportunities for the foundation to prosper, with Buttle's MD Ian Church calling on more people to follow Frank’s lead.

He saif: “It is fantastic that there are people like Frank around who are prepared to put something back - to actually put their name to, get behind, and recognise the fact that not all people are born equal. Particularly over the past 15 months, we have all gone through this horrendous COVID situation. It has put everything in perspective, but I do sense there is probably now an even bigger demand for the foundation.”