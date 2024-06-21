Leighton Buzzard cable drum blaze deliberately started says fire service

By Jo Robinson
Published 21st Jun 2024, 12:47 BST
Firefighters tackled a wooden cable drum fire that had been deliberately started on land in Leighton Buzzard.

A crew from Duncombe Drive station descended on open ground near Underwood Croft and Kemsley Drive after receiving a call on Sunday, June 16, at 5.43pm.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "Firefighters used two hose reels to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire was deliberate."

