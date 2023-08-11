Leighton Buzzard care home scores big with friendly football match supporting England's Lionesses

In a heart-warming display of sportsmanship and community spirit, the unique event was made extra special thanks to the involvement of a remarkable 14-year-old student, Grace Clargo.

A new volunteer through the Duke of Edinburgh (DofE) Award scheme, Grace displayed her innate talent for supporting and encouraging residents getting closer to her goal of either working with children or the elderly when she leaves school.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It was a joy to see everyone so engaged and having fun," Grace said, beaming. "Football is a universal language, and I'm thrilled to have been part of this wonderful day."

Pictured is ‘woman of the match’ Monica Hedges with DofE volunteer Grace Clargo.

The match's highlight was undoubtedly Monica Hedges, one of Elm Lodge's residents, who stunned everyone with her skills and determination, winning the coveted Player of The Match award.

Talia Greaves, activities coordinator at Elm Lodge said: "The energy Monica brought to the field was infectious. Her performance was a testament to the vitality and zest for life that we strive to nurture here at Elm Lodge. I would like to make special mention to Grace, her enthusiasm and compassionate approach made her an instant hit among the participants."