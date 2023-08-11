News you can trust since 1861
Leighton Buzzard care home scores big with friendly football match supporting England's Lionesses

Residents of Elm Lodge Care Home in Leighton Buzzard took part in a friendly and lively football match to show their support for the England women's football team with the help of a Vandyke Upper pupil.
By Colette LoweContributor
Published 11th Aug 2023, 12:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 12:09 BST

In a heart-warming display of sportsmanship and community spirit, the unique event was made extra special thanks to the involvement of a remarkable 14-year-old student, Grace Clargo.

A new volunteer through the Duke of Edinburgh (DofE) Award scheme, Grace displayed her innate talent for supporting and encouraging residents getting closer to her goal of either working with children or the elderly when she leaves school.

"It was a joy to see everyone so engaged and having fun," Grace said, beaming. "Football is a universal language, and I'm thrilled to have been part of this wonderful day."

Pictured is 'woman of the match' Monica Hedges with DofE volunteer Grace Clargo.
Pictured is ‘woman of the match’ Monica Hedges with DofE volunteer Grace Clargo.
The match's highlight was undoubtedly Monica Hedges, one of Elm Lodge's residents, who stunned everyone with her skills and determination, winning the coveted Player of The Match award.

Talia Greaves, activities coordinator at Elm Lodge said: "The energy Monica brought to the field was infectious. Her performance was a testament to the vitality and zest for life that we strive to nurture here at Elm Lodge. I would like to make special mention to Grace, her enthusiasm and compassionate approach made her an instant hit among the participants."

The match at Elm Lodge Care Home was more than a game; it was a celebration of the England squad making the World Cup finals, and a reminder that age is just a number when it comes to having fun.

