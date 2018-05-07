Leighton Buzzard cheerleading teams’ competition success

Members of a Leighton Buzzard cheerleading academy have tasted success at a cheerleading competition.

TFG Cheerleading Academy, which holds sessions at Cedars Upper School in Mentmore Road, on Monday evening, entered two teams in the competition, held in Gloucester.

It was the first time the TFG Allstars teams had competed in a competition and the Teenies team - aged nine and under - came second, with the Junior A team - aged 12 and under - coming fourth.

Kealey Gavillet, of TFG Cheerleading Academy, said: “This is a great sporting achievement for these girls.

“They have been training since September for an hour a week for the Teenies and and hour-and-a-half for the Junior A team and I’m very proud of them.”

The cheer academy also has recreational teams and gives performances round the town, including at the Big Lunch in June, as well as fundraising for the Teenage Cancer Trust..

Kealey added: “The sport is all about working hard to gain success, team work, team spirit, socialising, praise - we praise the other teams as well - and building up confidence.

“It’s very different to American cheerleading and it is getting bigger and bigger in the UK.

“It is something that you can carry on into college or university and into adulthood.

“I have two other coaches and space to expand so if people would like to have a go they can get in touch.”

For more information go to www.facebook.com/tfgcheerleading