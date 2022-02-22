Leighton Buzzard roadworks took longer because motorists drove over fresh concrete

Work on Leighton Buzzard's Stanbridge Road took longer than anticipated because motorists drove over fresh concrete.

Anglian Water closed off a 20-metre stretch near Marley Fields around the beginning of February to repair a burst water main, and told the LBO that they expected to finish around the weekend of February 11/12.

However, it has been revealed that the work was delayed for an extra couple of days because traffic signs were stolen from the site, meaning motorists drove over - and ruined - the freshly laid concrete.

The roadworks. Photo: Alistair Moffat.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “We’ve fixed a burst main on Stanbridge Road, near Marley Fields in Leighton Buzzard. In order to keep our team and other road users safe while we worked, we needed to close a section of Stanbridge Road.

"This work was finished on Friday, February 11, however unfortunately some signs were stolen from the site and, as a result, the fresh concrete was driven over.