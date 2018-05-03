Leighton Buzzard runner raises thousands for charity in sister’s memory at London Marathon

A man from Leighton Buzzard overcame a number of unexpected obstacles to complete the London Marathon in memory of his sister.

Andy Griggs, of Church Street, completed the 26.2-mile challenge on April 22, in honour of his Anna Conquest, who would have been 52 the next day.

Andy with his medal after completing the London Marathon

Anna passed away in January this year after fighting cancer for three years. She was diagnosed with terminal cancer and given two months to live in 2014 and during an operation to remove the tumour she died twice, before ending up in an induced coma.

He said: “My sister was the bravest, most inspirational person you would ever meet.

“I wanted to run the marathon for her, it would have been her birthday and St George’s Day and the plan was for her and the family to be cheering me on in London, it was a really emotional day.”

Andy encountered a few problems in the run up to the marathon and on the day but he was proud to complete the challenge.

Andy with Fran, a nurse, who was close to his sister and Ann, a lady from the charity

He said: “I had a few major hiccups before the race, the day before I lost my chip and then my camera died at the start and I never put my number on my personal bag.

“I started last in the London Marathon and it wasn’t long before I got very emotional, it was one of the most amazing days I have every experienced.

“A lot of supporters were down there and at home they were following me on the App.

“The chants of Come On Griggsy, Do It For Anna were getting me through, and then on 20 miles I pulled my back.

Andy was invited to Stoke Mandeville Hospital's Cancer Care and Haematology Unit

“With six miles to go and many tears the chants of people helped me get to the finish line. I hobbled over in six hours and 20 minutes, but I got there.

“I’m so proud I did it and people have told me I did my sister proud, I knew she was with me that last six miles, the most emotional experience I have ever had.”

Andy has raised over £4,500 for Cancer Care and Haematology Fund, his sister’s chosen charity, and was invited to Stoke Mandeville Hospital to see how the money he has raised will help people.

He wants to reach £5,000 for the fund, to make a donation visit: https://make-a-donation.org/fundraisers/andy-griggs.