Leighton Buzzard Slimming World cyclist takes on Snowdon challenge for Emily's Star

A Leighton Buzzard Slimming World member took on a mammoth cycle up Mount Snowdon in order to raise money for a charity close to his heart.

Simon Stunell, 47, used pedal power to tackle Mount Snowdon, climbing an impressive 5,550 ft into the clouds.

The cyclist wished to raise funds for Emily's Star, which supports the families of children with any life limiting or life threatening illness, and thanks to his challenge he raised £725, smashing his £600 target.

Simon before and after his weight loss. Photo: Simon Stunell.

Simon said: "Before Slimming World, I didn't do much in the way of exercise, and now I love mountain biking!

"Had Covid-19 not hit this year I would have been taking part in a 'Mountain Bike enduro event', comprising 31 miles of off-road riding in Wales. Unfortunately, this didn’t happen,

"However I have still managed to cycle over 1,100 miles in 2020 and climb just under 60,000 feet. To put that in context, I’ve travelled the equivalent distance from my home to Madrid whilst climbing Everest twice!

"On the May Bank Holiday I completed Mount Snowdon in the early hours of the morning. Thanks to joining Slimming World I was able to do this."

Simon enjoys the views from Mount Snowdon. Photo: Simon Stunell.

Simon was using his pedal power to help Emily's Star, which has has three aims: to grant wishes to families who have a child or children with any life limiting or life threatening illness; to raise awareness of Trisomy 18 also known as Edwards Syndrome, the UK's second most common syndrome; and to provide neonatal boxes to Milton Keynes neonatal unit, which include items for both mum and premature or underweight babies.

Simon said: "If you don't know what Emily's Star is, then let me enlighten you.

"The charity was set up by my then work colleague and friend, Katie. It's set up in memory of her daughter, Emily.

"Emily was born with what doctors describe as a condition that is 'incompatible with life' - a preferred term is a life limiting condition - Trisomy 18. Unfortunately, the prognosis is not great and Emily was with us but a short time. I was privileged to have been invited to her Christening, which was a very emotional day. The work the charity does is fantastic."

Determined Simon was able to take on the fitness challenge for Emily's Star thanks to his journey with Slimming World.

He joined in 2018 weighing 19 st 11 lbs, and is now 6st st 5lbs lighter, at his target weight of 13st 6lbs.

Simon said: "I was unhappy with the way I looked and decided that the time was right to commit to doing something about it. I decided that I didn’t want my life ruled by ill health with advancing age.

"I love that there are no foods that are off limits. I had done other diets before and though I lost a little weight with them, there was no support and I couldn’t be doing with all the calorie counting. Slimming World is different, it's transparent, intuitive and easy to follow."

Simon now supports others in the group and is a 'Target Member'.

If you would like to join the Monday night Slimming World group in Greenleas contact Mark Venner on 07760132620.