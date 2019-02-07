Leighton Buzzard teenager and Little Billington man arrested on suspicion of thefts from vehicles

A Leighton Buzzard teenager and Little Billington man are among four people arrested in connection with thefts from vehicles across Hertfordshire.

They were arrested on February 1 on suspicion of theft from motor vehicles and conspiracy to steal. It follows a number of thefts from vehicles where items including tools were taken in Tring, Marsworth, Berkhamsted, Kings Langley, Flamstead, Markyate and Redbourn.

As well as the 18-year-old from Leighton Buzzard and the 20-year-old from Little Billington, a Dunstable 19-year-old and a Caddington man, 20, were also arrested. They have all been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Det Sgt Michael West said: “I would like to stress to motorists and especially tradespeople of the importance of security marking their tools and valuables.

“This acts as a deterrent to thieves as it makes them harder to sell on and, if they are stolen and subsequently recovered by us, we can easily identify the rightful owner and return them.

“Ideally please remove tools from your vehicle when leaving it overnight. If this is not possible we advise people to fit a tool safe and fix additional locks to their vehicle.

“All motorists should ensure they remove all valuables from their vehicle before leaving it –even something as insignificant as loose change can be appealing to opportunist thieves. Please also double check that your vehicle is actually locked and secured.

“There is further crime prevention advice on our website under the ‘Advice’ section at www.herts.police.uk.

“At this stage of the investigation we have not recovered any suspected stolen property. Our enquiries are ongoing and we are working with neighbouring forces – Thames Valley Police and Bedfordshire Police regarding reports of similar offences.”