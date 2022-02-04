Leighton Buzzard woman agrees slimming is better with friends

A Leighton Buzzard woman who feels "a different person" has backed a new university study which claims that weight loss is better together.

Zoe McBride, 32, is proud to have dropped four-and-a-half stone during the pandemic, a feat she credits to weekly Zoom sessions with her local Slimming World group.

The super slimmer is now championing a new study by the University of Lincoln, which found that those who are supported to lose weight in a group environment lose

Zoe McBride before and after her Slimming World journey.

more pounds than those who try the challenge without support. They also "increase their mental toughness".

Zoe, 32, said: “When I joined Slimming World I was in a bad place, both physically and mentally. I had been unhappy for a long time and the weight had piled on over the years.

"I decided I didn't want to feel that way anymore, so I took the first step and walked into my Slimming World group.

"In that room I found everything I needed; an amazing consultant who encouraged and supported me every step of the way, a group of people who all understood and were on the same journey, and a new dedication to be the very best version of me again."

The university study took place over six months and revealed that members of Slimming World groups lost weight more successfully than a comparison group (individuals slimming without support), with the Slimming World members losing over two stone more on average.

Dr Jacquie Lavin, head of research and scientific affairs, said: "This research shows the depth of understanding about the psychology of weight loss we have at Slimming World. It’s been at the heart of our method for more than five decades.

"In our groups we share techniques to empower and enable members to make their own behaviour changes through a variety of methods, including setting goals, making new decisions, seeking out challenges and taking back control, which are all linked to the principles of improving mental toughness."

Indeed, the study found that the Slimming World members "significantly improved" their mental toughness.

Zoe, who feels that her experience was similar to the study's findings, explained: "Without the support of the weekly group, I would never have managed to have lost the weight I have, and as someone who was struggling with their mental health already, the thought of not having that weekly support during that prolonged lockdown period didn’t bear thinking about – it was my lifeline.”

Dr Lavin added: "By encouraging our members to try new foods, transform old, unhealthy habits and change their perception of food and activity, we create an environment for our members to challenge themselves on their own timescales."

Thanks to Slimming World, Zoe now enjoys curries, chillies, fish and chips and "anything that’s warming and satisfying".

"It’s just cooked without adding fats and oils," she explained.

Zoe is still on her slimming journey and is working hard to reach her target, embracing the many changes.

She finally enjoys going shopping and finding clothes that fit, while it has also reduced chronic pain from her autoimmune condition, as there is now less strain on her joints.

Zoe concluded: "It won't ever go away but the pain is so much better than it was which really lifts my mood, and I am so grateful to Slimming World for that. I feel a different person.

"When I look back, I realise I had been so unhappy for so long but now I feel like me again."