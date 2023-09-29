News you can trust since 1861
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 29th Sep 2023, 14:17 BST- 1 min read
Swan Hotel. Picture: Google MapsSwan Hotel. Picture: Google Maps
The Swan Hotel in Leighton Buzzard town centre has shut today (September 28) after a guest had a cardiac arrest.

A man in his 50s was airlifted to a hospital in Oxford after the medical emergency. A Wetherspoons spokesperson said: “A hotel guest had a medical emergency and was treated at the pub. The pub is currently closed but will be reopening imminently and the guest left with an ambulance crew.”

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “An ambulance, a rapid response car and the air ambulance responded to reports of a cardiac arrest at an address in the High Street, Leighton Buzzard at 10.07am today. One patient, a man in his 50s, was transported by air to John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford for further assessment and treatment.”

Bedfordshire Police urged the public not to speculate about the incident and confirmed that no crime had been committed in relation to the medical emergency.