Swan Hotel. Picture: Google Maps

The Swan Hotel in Leighton Buzzard town centre has shut today (September 28) after a guest had a cardiac arrest.

A man in his 50s was airlifted to a hospital in Oxford after the medical emergency. A Wetherspoons spokesperson said: “A hotel guest had a medical emergency and was treated at the pub. The pub is currently closed but will be reopening imminently and the guest left with an ambulance crew.”

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “An ambulance, a rapid response car and the air ambulance responded to reports of a cardiac arrest at an address in the High Street, Leighton Buzzard at 10.07am today. One patient, a man in his 50s, was transported by air to John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford for further assessment and treatment.”