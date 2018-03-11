Leighton continues to rock to Oxjam

It’s not too late to get involved in the Oxjam Festival fun.

On Friday, March 16, there will be ‘Big Band Karaoke’ with Orchestral Manoeuvres in Jazz at The Duke’s, Heath and Reach, from 7.30pm. OMJ are presenting an evening of big band music with a twist... audience members are invited to get up and sing with the band! You can choose from a set list of numbers made famous by artists such as Ella Fitzgerald and Michael Bublé. Free entry, with a suggested contribution to Oxfam of £5 if you want to take part. Visit www.facebook.com/OrchestralManoeuvresInJazz for details or email Graham Cook at graham@ctbaccounts.org.uk to book your vocal slot.

On Saturday, March 17, there are four performances across town. Linslade Community Hall will be hosting the Oxjam Barn Dance with the Ouzel Valley Ranters and Alison Heywood, from 3pm. All are welcome, particularly families. Email John Wearmouth at jbwearmouth@talk21.com for details.

At the Library Theatre, the Leighton Buzzard Music Club will be welcoming brilliant young pianist Tom Hicks to play a programme that includes Janacek’s ‘In the Mist’, Haydn’s ‘Sonata in G minor’, Debussy’s ‘Images Book 1’ and Prokofiev’s ‘Eighth Sonata’ from 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £14 adults, £5 students (children 16 and under are free) from the Library Theatre box office, or online at www.lbmusic.co.uk

The Stag will be offering an acoustic session from 8.30pm, and Red Diamond will be playing at The Star, 9pm until late.