Leighton kids' artwork at the Royal Academy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two young artists from Leighton are having their work featured in the Royal Academy Young Artists summer exhibition.

Linslade Middle Student Alicia Mac, 10, and five-year-old Jasper Mac, who attends Greenleas Derwent Road, both had their work picked out from thousands of submissions.

Alicia's painting titled “Beach holiday” has been selected by the Royal Academy of Arts for display at the Royal Academy Young Artist's Summer Exhibition, and her brother Jasper’s sketch "Cats” is also selected for the Online Exhibition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over 21,000 submissions were entered in the competition, only a small number were selected for display and online exhibition. The Young Artist's Summer at RA from 16th July until 11 August 2024.