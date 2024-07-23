Leighton kids' artwork at the Royal Academy
Linslade Middle Student Alicia Mac, 10, and five-year-old Jasper Mac, who attends Greenleas Derwent Road, both had their work picked out from thousands of submissions.
Alicia's painting titled “Beach holiday” has been selected by the Royal Academy of Arts for display at the Royal Academy Young Artist's Summer Exhibition, and her brother Jasper’s sketch "Cats” is also selected for the Online Exhibition.
Over 21,000 submissions were entered in the competition, only a small number were selected for display and online exhibition. The Young Artist's Summer at RA from 16th July until 11 August 2024.
This is the third time Alicia has exhibited her painting at the RA.
