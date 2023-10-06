Leighton Linslade Rotary and OMM Solicitors role out the red carpet for “Yes We Can” Oscars

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leighton Linslade Rotary and Osborne Morris & Morgan teamed up on Sunday to deliver the annual Oscar Awards for the award winning Rotary “ Yes We Can” Inclusive Sports Program.

The programme provides accessible, affordable and sustainable sporting opportunities in South West Bedfordshire.

This year's awards saw all the participants across all the sports, football, hockey, sailing, swimming and tennis receive special " Yes We Can" medals and for the first time the program's Outreach work was recognised as well.

Liberty, Olivia and Bailey from Yes We Can

In addition to the medals, a series of special trophies were awarded with recipients receiving their awards from a variety of guests, including Mayor Kevin Pugh, Invictus Games Hero Daniel Bingley, Senior Partner at OMM Solicitors Tim Woolford, Amrit Bains from Bedfordshire FA as well as Rotary District Governor Barbara Middleton and local Rotary President Richard Ramsbothom.

Richard Johnson OBE Rotary/ Yes We Can Team Leader said: "Sunday was a truly emotional and inspirational day with an opportunity to recognise the sporting achievements of those who access the " Yes We Can" program. We are extremely grateful to our long term partner Osborne Morris and Morgan who are so committed to helping some very special individuals access sport and it was great to have Tim Woolford and Anna Ottmar with us on the day along with all our other very special guests."