Leighton Linslade Rotary announce bumper year for charity donations

The Rotary year ending on the June 30, 2023 proved to be a fantastic 12 months for Rotary and its increasing membership, with the club being able to restore May Day Fayre to its traditional beginning of summer slot as well as working with Santa to facilitate his visits to the streets of the parish.

In addition the club has been able to support the worldwide Rotary effort to assist the people of Ukraine and closer to home many local charities have benefited as well from its own Yes We Can programme which goes from strength to strength and means Leighton Linslade has become a centre of excellence for inclusion sport.

A Rotary spokesman said: “None of Rotary's work would be possible without the vital partnerships that we have built with commercial and charitable foundations enabling us to deleiver events, support other charities and lead the most amazing disability sports program in Bedfordshire.

Carols on Christmas Eve

"We would like to send our sincere thanks to all those partners but in particular Leighton-Linslade Town Council who continue to be enthusiastic supporters of our work in the community.

“Finally we wish to thank the community of Leighton Linslade as a whole. It is your generosity, support and trust which makes what we do possible and we intend to honour that trust by continuing to do our very best to make 2023/24 another bumper year.”