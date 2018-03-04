Leighton park to host charity pop-up cinema

A pop-up cinema will be appearing in Mentmore Memorial Park to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Stuart Crook, of pop-up-events.net, lost his mother to cancer 21 years ago and over the last few years has worked hard to raise funds for various cancer charities with his business partner, Simon Benn.

He said: “Our efforts over the last few years have included four marathons, four mountains (Can-mor-diag, Ben Nevis, Scaffel Pike and Snowdon) in four days, several small community music festivals and beer festivals and now the open-air cinemas.

“We are so happy to bring such a relaxed and fun event to smaller communities and towns rather than cities, and we find that these communities are more receptive, generous and appreciative of the events.

“So far, over the last three years of events we have raised over £14,000 for charities such as Together for Short Lives, Devon’s Hospiscare, South West Children’s Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support.”

In association with Leighton Linslade Council they will be showing The Goonies (12) on April 11 and Dirty Dancing (15) on April 12. Gates open at 7pm, with the films starting at 8.30pm.

Tickets cost £10 with a 20 per cent discount for NHS, military and emergency services staff.

Go to www.pop-up-events.net/upcoming-events for details and tickets.