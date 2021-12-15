Linslade road closed following early morning crash

Fire crews had to cut a driver out of his car following a collision in Linslade early on Tuesday (December 14)

The road was fully closed while crews from Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable removed the roof to extract the driver in the two-car collision at the junction of Stoke Road and Old Linslade Road.

A spokesman said: "Shortly after 6:30 this morning a fire engine from Leighton and a second from Dunstable were called to a road traffic collision at the junction of Stoke Road and Old Linslade Road. We were also supported by a specialist rescue crew from Stopsley Station.

Fire crews work at the scene - Photo BFRS

"One person was 'medically trapped by their injuries' in this vehicle.

"This means that due to injuries or potential injuries, they are unable to get out of the vehicle and require space creating around them.

"Many other collisions result in people becoming 'mechanically trapped' by damage occurring to their vehicle. With vehicles getting stronger and safer all the time this means our rescue equipment and cutting techniques also need to keep up.

"The driver had back injuries, therefore the paramedics requested we remove the side and roof to allow better access to the driver.

The roof had to be removed - photo BFRS