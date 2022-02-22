Man airlifted to hospital after car rolls into ditch in Aylesbury Vale

A seriously injured man was airlifted to hospital, after a car rolled into a ditch in Aylesbury Vale yesterday evening.

Fire, police and ambulance services and the Thames Valley Air Ambulance were called to the collision in Station Road, Swanbourne, at 8.30pm on Monday, February 21.

A car had rolled onto its side and into a ditch.

Thames Valley Air Ambulance

Bucks Fire & Rescue Service sent two fire engines from West Ashland, and firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to release one man, who was seriously injured.