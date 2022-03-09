Man in his 20s dies in three-vehicle Leighton Buzzard crash

A man in his 20s has died following a three-vehicle collision on the A4146 at Leighton Buzzard yesterday, police have confirmed.

At approximately 5pm on Tuesday (March 8) the crash happened between the roundabout at Billington Road and the roundabout with Grovebury Road.

Sergeant David Burstow, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This fatal collision happened at a busy time of day, and we’re appealing for anyone who witnessed it to get in touch. In particular we’d like to speak to anyone who has dash cam footage of that section of road at around 5pm.

"Sadly, a man in his 20s died as a result of the collision. His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

"We believe that the driver of a maroon Volvo HGV, with a crane, who was travelling east just prior to the collision, may have valuable information and we would ask that they get in touch with us.

“It is really important that anyone who has any information at all about the circumstances of the incident contacts us, as any details can help support our investigation.”

The road was closed as emergency services, including the ambulance and fire service, initially responded. The road was reopened by 1.30am.

A motorist that was involved in the collision is currently assisting with police enquiries.