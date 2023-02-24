May Day Fayre returns to Leighton Buzzard for the first time since 2019

The May Day Fayre is set to return to Leighton Buzzard for the first time since 2019.

The event will take place on Monday May 1. The traditional start of summer has not been staged since 2019 with Covid and The Queen’s Jubilee interrupting its 30 year run – but with the return of many favourites as well as new experiences it promises to be a exciting day out.

As well as old favourites, there will be some new and exciting additions.

The May Fayre in Leighton Buzzard has traditionally been the largest single day event of its kind in Bedfordshire and this year with acts like, the Jez Avery Stunt Show, K & H Falconry, Missheleke Gun Dogs and for the first time the RAF Halton Band, 2023 looks to be a bumper year.

And it's still free to attend.

Richard Johnson OBE from Leighton Linslade Rotary said: “Rotary are excited to bring back May Fayre after its enforced hiatus and to restore the town’s traditional start of summer as well as kick off the week’s coronation celebrations.

"Together with some exciting new entertainment we are looking forward to the return of the may pole dancing of Pulfords School, a large display of motor scooters and of course the magnificent fair that has delighted generations of townsfolk.”

He added: "This major event would not be possible without a host of partners led by the town council, Smiths Fairs and Grovebury Cars who once again have got behind the event in a big way and enabled the quality of entertainment that will be delivered on the day.

"We encourage everyone to visit the fayre particularly those who are new to the area, we feel sure you won’t be disappointed, so put Monday May 1 in your diary and enjoy the experience – see you there!”

