Morrisons is donating a bundle of new books to a lower school in Leighton Buzzard

Pupils from a Lower School in Leighton Buzzard will receive a bundle of new books from Morrisons on World Book Day.

The Mary Bassett Lower School will receive the books for their library on Thursday, March 7, thanks to a partnership between the Morrisons Foundation and the National Literacy Trust.

Morrisons store Leighton Buzzard. Photo by Dave Flemming

The partnership aims to help children from local communities to fall in love with books and reading this World Book Day.

Katharine Smith, Community Champion at the Morrisons in Leighton Buzzard, will be presenting the books to the children.

She said: “I’m delighted to be donating these new books to a local school.

“There’s a great selection and I hope that every pupil will be able to find a story they will enjoy.”

The donation is part of a national project funded by the Morrisons Foundation.

Jonathan Douglas, Director of the National Literacy Trust, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Morrisons to bring the gift of reading by donating brand new books to primary schools throughout the UK.”

Each book bundle contains 15 books for children aged five to 11, all titles published by Penguin Random House.

The Morrisons Foundation awards grants for charity projects which make a positive difference in local communities