Multiple schools closed in Bedfordshire after bomb threat

Mutiple schools in Bedfordshire have been evacuated after an apparent bomb threat.

St Mary’s Catholic School in Dunstable has been evacuated with pupils currently at Manshead.

A message to parents stated: “Due to a police emergency we have been advised to close the school for the rest of the day. We are at Manshead School and would ask you to collect your child from the main entrance of Manshead as soon as possible.”

Other Dunstable schools reported to have evacuated include Willow Road and Lark Rise nurseries.

In the north of the county, multiple schools have been evacuated in Stotfold. Wrestlingworth Lower School is also reported to have been evacuated after receiving the same threat. A parent said: “I received a text message telling me there was an emergency evacuation at school and to ‘come and pick up your child’.

“I was a bit alarmed and didn’t know what was going on but then we had another message to say don’t bother as police had everything under control.

“From what I could find out there had been a bomb hoax received at the school but that similar hoax calls had been made to other schools so it was all part of a wider alert.”

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: “We have received reports from a number of schools in the county that they have received malicious communications by email this morning (Monday).

“Currently the messages are not being treated as credible, but enquiries are ongoing.

“Schools have been advised to follow their own local protocol with regard to evacuating, and that similar messages have been received by schools across the country today.”